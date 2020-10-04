2 Dead, at Least 25 Wounded in Shootings Across Chicago So Far This Weekend

Authorities say two people have been killed and at least 25 others have been injured in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.

Chicago police reported the first fatal shooting of the weekend on Friday afternoon in the 6600 block of South Oakley. According to authorities, two individuals were on the street when a person in a passing vehicle fired shots at them.

A 35-year-old man was hit in the head, and was taken to Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. A 14-year-old girl was hit in the thigh and ankle, and is in good condition at Comer Children’s Hospital.

At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, a 25-year-old man was dropped off at Holy Cross Hospital by an acquaintance after he had been shot in the right shoulder and hip. Police say the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No suspects are in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s reported shootings thus far:

Friday –

At approximately 5 pm., a 19-year-old man was waiting for a bus in the 2900 block of North Cicero Avenue when a person in a dark-colored vehicle fired shots at him, striking him in the left leg. He was taken to Community First Hospital in good condition, authorities said.

In the 1100 block of West 63 rd Street at approximately 6:23 p.m., two men heard shots and felt pain. A 19-year-old man was hit in the hand and foot, while a 24-year-old old was hit in the arm and leg. Both are in good condition at area hospitals, police said.

A 40-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when a man walked up and fired shots, striking him I the right leg and buttocks, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Saturday –

Chicago police say an 18-year-old man was standing in the backyard of a residence in the 3500 block of West 63 rd Place at approximately 1:55 a.m. when shots were fired. He was hit in the head, and was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

In the 5000 block of West Quincy at approximately 2:15 a.m., a 44-year-old man became involved in an argument with another man who pulled out a weapon and opened fire. Police say the man was taken to Stroger Hospital after being shot in the neck and face, and is in serious condition. A 21-year-old man is in custody.

At approximately 3 a.m. in the 7000 block of South California, two teens were riding in a vehicle when a person fired shots from the sidewalk. Police say a 17-year-old was shot in the back, and a 16-year-old suffered a graze wound to his right arm. Both are in good condition.

A 26-year-old man was walking in the 3500 block of West Jackson at approximately 3:22 a.m. when a person in a passing vehicle fired shots. Police say the man was hit in the torso, and is in critical condition at Mount Sinai.

Police say a 35-year-old man was standing outside a residence in the 6300 block of South Artesian at approximately 6:22 a.m. when a person fired shots, striking him in the left shoulder and right clavicle. He was taken to Mount Sinai in good condition.

In the 9000 block of South Cottage Grove at approximately 6:42 a.m., a 34-year-old man was walking when a person in a vehicle fired shots at him, striking him in the left shoulder and right foot. Police say the man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious, but stable, condition.

In the 4200 block of west Lake Street at approximately 3:50 p.m., a 25-year-old female victim was shot in the thigh area, police said. She self-transported to the University of Illinois Hospital and was said to be in good condition.

At approximately 3:53 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Racine, a 50-year-old man was on the sidewalk when he was shot, police said. He sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

A 31-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound at approximately 4:11 p.m. in the 9100 block of South Emerald, police said. He was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in good condition.

In the 8100 block of South Ingleside at approximately 4:5 p.m., a 28-year-old female victim sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

At approximately 5:51 p.m. in the 500 block of North Pulaski, a 38-year-old male was shot while inside a vehicle, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the facial area and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

In the 400 block of East 105 th Street at approximately 7:26 p.m., a 20-year-old man was inside of a vehicle when he was shot in the armpit and hand, police said. The man was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

A 40-year-old man was stopped at a red light in the 6800 block of South Halsted at approximately 11:05 p.m. when two men pulled him out of his vehicle at gunpoint. Police say the man attempted to flee the scene and was shot in the buttocks. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Sunday –