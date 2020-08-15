2 Dead, at Least 16 Wounded in Chicago Shootings So Far This Weekend

Chicago police say two people are dead and at least 16 others have been wounded in shootings across the city so far this weekend.

The city’s first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported in the 11600 block of South Peoria at approximately 8:13 p.m., police said.

In the shooting, officers responding to calls of shots fired found a 48-year-old man lying on the ground in the rear of a residence with a gunshot wound to his chest.

He was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition, and was later pronounced dead. Area Two detectives are currently investigating the shooting, and no suspects are in custody.

At approximately 11:17 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of West 110th Place, a 28-year-old man was found by police slumped behind the wheel of his car. Officers say the man was shot in the arm and chest, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting is under investigation by Area Two detectives.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shooting thus far:

Friday –

At approximately 6:36 p.m. in the 3000 block of West 44 th Street, a 20-year-old man was sitting on the front porch of a residence when a person in a black Chevy SUV fired shots at him, striking him in the right leg. He is in fair condition at Mount Sinai, police said.

Two people were shot in the 8500 block of South Sangamon at approximately 8:27 p.m., according to police. The victims were standing on a sidewalk when shots were fired. A 29-year-old man was hit in the back, and was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition, while a 24-year-old man was hit in the shoulder. He is also listed in serious condition at Christ Hospital.

Just after 9 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Peoria, officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert found a 46-year-old man lying on the ground after he had been shot in the armpit area. Police say the man was taken to Christ Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Two individuals were standing on the street in the 4000 block of West 18 th Street at approximately 9:33 p.m. when they were shot by a person in a passing vehicle. A 26-year-old man was hit in the leg and taken to Mount Sinai in fair condition, while another unidentified individual was hit in the head and taken to Mount Sinai. His condition is unknown at this time.

At approximately 11:48 p.m. in the 4400 block of South Hermitage, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the hip, according to police. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Saturday –