2 Dead, at Least 13 Wounded in Chicago Weekend Shootings

Chicago police say two people are dead and at least 13 others have been wounded in shootings across the city so far this weekend.

In the city’s first fatal shooting, a 20-year-old man was found lying on the ground in the 2100 block of North Parkside at approximately 2:18 a.m., according to police.

The man had been shot in the head and lower backside, and was taken to Loyola Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say there have been no witnesses to the shooting, and no one is currently in custody.

Just before 4 a.m. Saturday another fatal shooting was reported in the 1300 block of West 64th Street. According to police, three people were shot after a verbal altercation, according to limited information from witnesses.

A 29-year-old man was shot and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the groin and leg, and was listed in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center, while another man, a 20-year-old, was shot in the shoulder and is in good condition.

Area One detectives are continuing to investigate, and no suspects are in custody.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings thus far:

Friday –

At approximately 5:25 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Justine, a 21-year-old woman was in a vehicle traveling southbound when a person on the sidewalk opened fire, striking her in the head. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

In the 5000 block of South Washtenaw at approximately 7 p.m., a 33-year-old man was shot in the left leg, police said. The man was taken to Rush Hospital in stable condition, but told police he didn’t see the shooter.

A 26-year-old man was walking in the 1900 block of North Laramie when he was shot in the leg and abdomen, police said. The man was taken to Stroger, where he was listed in fair condition.

Chicago police say a 29-year-old man was walking into an apartment building in the 1300 block of West 15 th Street at approximately 11:27 p.m. when a person in a passing gray vehicle fired shots at him, striking him in the shoulder, arm and hand. The man was taken to Stroger, where he was listed in fair condition.

Street at approximately 11:27 p.m. when a person in a passing gray vehicle fired shots at him, striking him in the shoulder, arm and hand. The man was taken to Stroger, where he was listed in fair condition. In the 7800 block of South Kingston at approximately 11:31 p.m., two people were shot, according to police. A 26-year-old woman was dropped off at Jackson Park Hospital with a gunshot wound to her right thigh, and is in good condition. A 27-year-old man was later taken to Northwestern Hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand. Both victims were uncooperative with officers.

Saturday –