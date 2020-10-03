2 Dead, at Least 12 Wounded in Shootings Across Chicago So Far This Weekend

Authorities say two people have been killed and at least 12 others have been injured in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.

Chicago police reported the first fatal shooting of the weekend on Friday afternoon in the 6600 block of South Oakley. According to authorities, two individuals were on the street when a person in a passing vehicle fired shots at them.

A 35-year-old man was hit in the head, and was taken to Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. A 14-year-old girl was hit in the thigh and ankle, and is in good condition at Comer Children’s Hospital.

At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, a 25-year-old man was dropped off at Holy Cross Hospital by an acquaintance after he had been shot in the right shoulder and hip. Police say the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No suspects are in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s reported shootings thus far:

Friday –

At approximately 5 pm., a 19-year-old man was waiting for a bus in the 2900 block of North Cicero Avenue when a person in a dark-colored vehicle fired shots at him, striking him in the left leg. He was taken to Community First Hospital in good condition, authorities said.

In the 1100 block of West 63 rd Street at approximately 6:23 p.m., two men heard shots and felt pain. A 19-year-old man was hit in the hand and foot, while a 24-year-old old was hit in the arm and leg. Both are in good condition at area hospitals, police said.

A 40-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when a man walked up and fired shots, striking him I the right leg and buttocks, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Saturday –