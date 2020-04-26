2 Dead, at Least 11 Wounded in Shootings Across Chicago

Two men are dead and at least 11 other people have been injured in shootings across the city of Chicago so far this weekend.

Chicago police say that a 28-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the 200 block of East Garfield Boulevard at approximately 6:20 p.m. Friday when shots rang out.

The man was hit by gunfire, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody, and Area Central Detectives are still investigating.

Early Saturday morning, police responding to a ShotSpotter Alert in the 300 block of East 61st Street discovered a 29-year-old man lying in the middle of the street.

The man had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings:

Friday –

At approximately 3:19 p.m. in the 11400 block of South Halsted, a 23-year-old man was driving when a vehicle pulled up alongside him and at least one person in the car opened fire, striking the victim in the left shoulder and left thigh. Police say the man was taken to Christ Hospital in stable condition. A vehicle matching the description of the gunman’s car was stopped by officers a short time later, and four persons of interest are being questioned in the case.

In the 7600 block of South Euclid at approximately 3:48 p.m., a 28-year-old man was on a sidewalk when he was shot in the arm, police said. The man was taken to Jackson Park Hospital in fair condition.

A 19-year-old woman was sitting in a parked car in the 4700 block of South St. Lawrence just after 11 p.m. when a person in a dark-colored Jeep fired shots, hitting her in the left foot. Police say the woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Saturday –

In the 1000 block of West 14th Street at approximately 12:30 a.m., a 22-year-old man was standing in a hallway of a building when another man walked up to him and demanded his property. The victim was shot in the right leg during the robbery, and the gunman fled the scene. The victim is in fair condition, police said.

A 29-year-old man was walking in the 2600 block of West Walton at approximately 1:21 a.m. when a man walked up to him and opened fire, striking him in the back and left arm. Police say the man is in good condition at Stroger Hospital.

At approximately 5:54 a.m. in the 2700 block of West 50th Street, a 39-year-old woman sustained a graze wound to the back of her head while traveling in a vehicle, police said. The shots were fired by an unknown offender in a different vehicle, according to officers. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and listed in good condition.

A 39 year old woman sustained a graze wound to the back of the head on the 2700 block of West 50th Street after an unknown offender in a vehicle fired into the vehicle the victim was travelling in. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and is in good condition. No arrests have been made, Area Central Detectives are investigating.

At approximately 1:50 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Lexington, a 16-year-old male victim was shot two times, police said. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

In the 2400 block of West 52nd Street at approximately 4:40 p.m., a 19-year-old male victim was on the sidewalk when he heard shots and suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, according to police. The victim self-transported to Saint Bernard Hospital and was listed in fair condition, police said.

At approximately 9:44 p.m. in the 5100 block of West Ferdinand, a 23-year-old man was inside an apartment with several other men when shots were fired. According to police, the man was shot in the right leg, and was taken to West Suburban Hospital in good condition.

A 28-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the 8700 block of South Essex at approximately 11:30 p.m. when he was shot in the left leg, police said. The man was taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition.

Sunday –

Police say a 23-year-old man was sitting inside a parked vehicle when an occupant inside another vehicle fired shots, striking him in the right finger. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.