2 Dead After Wrong-Way Driver Leads to Head-On Crash in Gurnee: Police

Two people are dead after a head-on crash that police say was caused by a wrong-way driver in Gurnee, according to the Lake County Sheriff's office.

Police said they were called about a head-on crash with injuries just after 4 a.m. Monday to northbound Route 41 near Stearns School Road in unincorporated Gurnee.

There, authorities say a 32-year-old man was driving a Nissan southbound in the northbound lanes of the roadway at a "high rate of speed." The Nissan hit a Ford Edge, which was being driven by a 54-year-old North Chicago man.

The Nissan caught fire in the crash and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical injuries, but he died shortly after arriving at the hospital, the sheriff's office reported.

Police said autopsies were being scheduled and the crash remained under investigation Monday morning.