2 Dead After Police Pursuit in East Chicago Ends in Crash, Officials Say

Two people died in a car crash early Saturday morning following a police pursuit in the city's East Chicago neighborhood, according to authorities.

At approximately 3 a.m. Saturday, officers were trying to stop an "older model" Toyota Corolla near 138th Street and Euclid Avenue, police said. The vehicle, however, reportedly refused to stop and officers pursued the Toyota.

A preliminary investigation found that the vehicle lost control during the pursuit near Columbus Drive and Butternut Street and struck a cement planter, coming to an "abrupt stop," police said.

According to authorities, the driver and passenger were both extricated from the vehicle by the East Chicago Fire Department.

The passenger of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver was taken to St. Catherine Hospital, police said. He subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

The Lake County Sheriff Department Accident Reconstruction Team was investigating the accident. Police said the identity of those who died will not be released until the family is notified.

Authorities have not provided any additional information at this time.