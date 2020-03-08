2 Dead After High-Speed Crash in Lake County, Authorities Say

Two people are dead after a crash near the Wisconsin border in Lake County Sunday morning, according to sheriff’s deputies.

According to a press release, officers arrived on scene to find an Infiniti sedan resting in a field with major damage.

A preliminary investigation indicated the sedan was traveling northbound on Delaney Road in Newport Township at approximately 6:45 a.m. when it failed to reduce speed as it approached a T-intersection.

The vehicle drove off the east side of the roadway and struck an embankment, propelling the car into the air.

Police say the car flew approximately 200 feet and crashed into the ground.

The driver and a passenger in the front seat were both pronounced dead at the scene. The victims have not yet been identified.

A preliminary investigation indicated that excessive speed was a contributing factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.