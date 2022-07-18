2 Dead After Domestic Shooting in Streeterville, Chicago Police Say

Two people are dead after a suspected domestic violence incident in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

According to Chicago police, officers were called to a residence in the 200 block of East Ohio Street at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Upon arriving, officers discovered a 29-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man, both of whom had suffered gunshot wounds to their heads.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man was taken to an area hospital, where he too was pronounced dead.

Police say that a weapon was recovered at the scene, and preliminary investigations have revealed that the two had a “domestic relationship.”

No further information was immediately made available.