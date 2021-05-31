2 Dead After Car Strikes Deer, Is Rear-Ended on I-90 in Hoffman Estates

Two passengers died after their car hit a deer and was rear-ended by an SUV early Monday on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway.

The victims — a boy, 15, and a woman, 51 — were in a westbound Pontiac on Interstate 90 east of Route 59 near Hoffman Estates, according to Illinois State Police.

The Pontiac hit a deer in the road around 1:45 a.m. and began to slow down, at which point the Pontiac was rear-ended by a Chevrolet Blazer, state police said.

Both passengers in the Pontiac was taken to hospitals and pronounced dead, state police said. Their names haven’t been released.

The drivers of both vehicles were hospitalized with serious injuries, state police said.

No charges or citations have been filed.