2 Dead After Being Ejected From Vehicle in I-90 Crash

Two men are dead and another was hospitalized after a single-car crash in Winnebago County on Saturday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, an SUV traveling westbound on Interstate 90 near milepost 3.75 veered off the roadway and struck a lightpole on the right shoulder. The SUV rolled over multiple times before coming to rest on the roadway, police said.

The driver, a 28-year-old man, and the front seat passenger, a 27-year-old man, were both ejected from the vehicle. Both were later pronounced dead.

A 26-year-old Rockford man, who was wearing a seat belt in the back of the vehicle, suffered non-life threatening injuries, and was transported to a local hospital.

Just after 2 a.m., all westbound lanes of Interstate 90 were shut down for an investigation, and reopened approximately four hours later.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.