2 Dead, 4 Hurt in Gresham Fire, Authorities Say

Two people have died and four others were hurt in a house fire early Sunday morning in Chicago’s Gresham neighborhood, fire officials say.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 8600 block of South Hermitage early Sunday morning, and upon arrival they discovered six individuals inside of the building.

Two victims, a woman believed to be in her 30s and a girl who was approximately 12 years old, were taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital, and both were later pronounced dead, officials said.

Four other victims were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, and all four are expected to recover.

According to fire officials, no working smoke detectors were heard in the home when firefighters arrived.

The Office of Fire Investigations is on the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

The department’s fire safety team will go door-to-door in the neighborhood to pass out smoke detectors and give out safety information after the fatal blaze, according to officials.