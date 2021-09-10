Little Village

2 Dead, 4 Hospitalized Including 3 Children After Carbon Monoxide Leak: Officials

Two people have died and four were hospitalized, including three children, after a carbon monoxide leak in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood on Friday, according to authorities.

In the 2800 block of West 22nd Place, a woman in her 70s and another woman in her 50s were found dead inside the building, Chicago fire officials said.

According to authorities, one adult and three children were taken from the same scene to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

Officials said a neighbor called of a "gas smell" on Friday. When crews entered the building, they found carbon monoxide levels of 200 parts per million.

No further information has been released at this time.

