2 dead, 3 wounded in shooting at Hammond bar: officials

By NBC Chicago Staff

Police lights
Two people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning at a bar in Hammond, according to authorities.

Police said officers responded to reports of gunfire at around 4 a.m. at Portside Pub, located at 1516 Indianapolis Boulevard in Hammond.

Upon arrival, officials said officers discovered five people with gunshot wounds, with two of the victims being pronounced dead at the scene.

The other three victims where transported to a local hospital, where two individuals remain in serious condition, while the other victim's condition has been stabilized, according to police.

The identities of the deceased victims is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification, police said.

Authorities believe the shooting stemmed from a "domestic-related incident," with a further investigation ongoing.

One southbound lane in the 1500 block of Indianapolis Boulevard remains closed as the investigation continues, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Hammond Police Detective Lt. Marc Ferry at (219) 852-2906.

There was no further information available.

