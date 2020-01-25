Lisle

2 Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting at Lisle Cigar Lounge

"The person responsible for the shooting did take their own life," police said

(LISLE) Two people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting Friday at a cigar lounge in west suburban Lisle.

The shooting happened at 10:12 p.m. at The Humidor, 1600 Ogden Ave. in Lisle, according to a Facebook post from Lisle police. Officers arrived and found “several victims who required life saving aid.”

A 51-year-old man and the shooter, a 51-year-old woman, were both pronounced dead, police said. Two other men were injured and taken to hospitals.

Authorities did not provide details about the circumstances of the shooting early Saturday, but said the incident was contained to the business and that “there is no danger to the community.”

