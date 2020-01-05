2 Dead, 2 Hurt After Exchange of Gunfire on Southeast Side

Two men were killed and two others were injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon on Chicago’s Southeast Side, police say.

According to authorities, three men were standing on the street in the 10000 block of South Avenue M just before 4 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up and two men got out. The two men then pulled out guns and fired shots at the three victims, according to police.

During the altercation, one of the victims pulled out a weapon and began firing shots at the two gunmen, striking one of the men. The other man then fled the scene.

The assailant who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

One of the victims, a 39-year-old man, was shot in the leg and stomach, and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

A 27-year-old man, who returned fire after the two gunmen began shooting, was hit in the left arm, and is in good condition at Trinity Hospital. Another victim, a 20-year-old man, was in stable condition at Trinity Hospital after being hit in the right arm.

Police say that the 27-year-old man had a valid concealed carry license.

Area South Detectives are investigating the shooting, and no arrests have been made.