2 Dead, 1 Wounded in Drive-By Shooting in Austin

Two people were shot to death and another critically wounded in a drive-by shooting in Austin on the West Side.

A man in his 20s and a woman, 29, were traveling south in the 200 block of South Cicero Avenue about 11:15 p.m. Friday when someone in a beige SUV drove up next to them and a person inside began shooting, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in the head, armpit and thigh. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.

Another driver, a 36-year-old man, crashed his vehicle into another car, police said. He was found with a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to the same hospital, where he died.

The woman suffered gunshot wounds to the head, arm and back. She was transported in critical condition to Stroger Hospital.

No one was in custody.