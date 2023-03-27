2 Dead, 1 Critically Hurt After Being Ejected From Vehicle in Stevenson Crash

Authorities say that two people are dead and a third is critically injured after they were ejected from their vehicle in a crash on the Stevenson Expressway Monday evening.

According to Chicago fire officials, the crash occurred near the Cicero exit on the inbound Stevenson Expressway just after 8 p.m. Monday.

Officials say that a vehicle that was driving on the roadway flipped over an embankment and crashed onto Cicero, ejecting three people from the vehicle.

A 26-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were both taken to area hospitals, where they were pronounced dead.

A third victim, a 42-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital in red (serious-to-critical) condition, fire officials said.

An investigation remains underway as to what caused the crash.