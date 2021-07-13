2 Critically Hurt, Including Toddler, After West Humboldt Park Shooting

Two people, including a toddler, are in critical condition after they were shot in front of a residence on Chicago’s Northwest Side on Tuesday.

According to Chicago police, the victims were outside of a residence in the 1500 block of North Tripp at approximately 7:25 p.m. when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up to the home.

A person then got out of the car, pulled out a weapon and opened fire, striking both victims.

A 2-year-old boy was shot in the left leg, and a 32-year-old man was shot in the face, according to police. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were listed in critical condition.

No suspects are currently in custody, and Area Five detectives are investigating the shooting.