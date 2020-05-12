2 Critically Hurt in Sauganash Crash, Officials Say

Officials say two people are in critical condition after a crash on Chicago’s Northwest Side Tuesday evening.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the crash occurred in the 4600 block of West Devon Avenue in the city’s Sauganash neighborhood.

Officials say two people were transported to area hospitals in critical condition. One of the victims was taken to Lutheran General in Park Ridge, and the other to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, according to officials.

At least three other people refused treatment at the scene after the crash.

The Major Accidents division is investigating the crash. No further details were immediately made available.