2 CPD Officers Taken to Hospital for Observation After Bronzeville Crash

Two Chicago police officers were taken to a local hospital for observation after their squad car was hit by another vehicle in the city’s Bronzeville neighborhood.

According to authorities, the officers were driving northbound on South LaSalle Street at approximately 7:50 p.m. when a vehicle traveling eastbound on 35th Street drove through a red light and struck the driver’s side door of the squad car.

The two officers were not hurt in the crash, but were transported to a nearby hospital for observation, authorities said.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Mercy Hospital, where he was listed in good condition after suffering minor injuries.

That driver was issued citations for disobeying a red light and for driving without insurance, according to police.