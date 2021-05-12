Chicago Police

2 CPD Officers, Civilian Seriously Hurt in South Side Crash

Chicago police officers, wearing blue shirts and black vests, stand near the scene of a crash in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

Chicago police and firefighters are investigating after two officers and a civilian were seriously injured in a multiple-vehicle crash Wednesday evening.

According to authorities, the crash occurred near the intersection of 72nd Street and Wood Street on Wednesday. The crash involved multiple vehicles, including a CPD vehicle.

The two injured officers, along with an injured civilian, were all taken to an area hospital in serious condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Further details on the crash, and details on the condition of those involved, remain unknown at this time.

