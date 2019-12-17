ComEd

Electrical Shock Sends 2 ComEd Workers to Hospital

The workers were taken to an area hospital with electrical burns

Chicago Sun-Times

Two ComEd workers suffered first-degree burns during an electrical incident Tuesday in the Loop.

The employees made electrical contact while working on equipment at the Bank of America Building, 231 S. La Salle St., according to ComEd spokesman John Schoen.

The men, both in their early 50s, were burned about 11:05 a.m., and one of them fell 2 feet, Chicago police said. They were taken to Stroger Hospital, where their conditions stabilized.

Local

NBC 46 mins ago

Driver in Deadly Indiana Bus Stop Crash to be Sentenced Wednesday

Chicago Public Library 2 hours ago

Man Charged in Sexual Assault of 11-Year-Old at Chicago Public Library Branch

A fire department spokesman said the men were seriously hurt with first-degree burns to their arms and necks, but Schoen said the injuries were not significant.

“The safety of our employees and customers is always our highest priority,” Schoen said in an emailed statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the two ComEd employees who received no significant injuries following an electric contact while working on equipment on S. LaSalle St. in Chicago.”

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

ComEdChicago Loop
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us