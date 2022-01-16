2 Children, Woman Hospitalized After Homan Square Fire

Authorities say that two children and a woman were hospitalized after a fire Sunday morning on Chicago’s West Side.
According to authorities, the two-alarm fire broke out in a residence in the 3600 block of West Lexington in the Homan Square neighborhood Sunday morning.
A woman in her 60s was transported to an area hospital as a result of the fire, but her condition had stabilized, according to officials. Two children were also taken to an area hospital for evaluation, and both were listed in green (good-to-fair) condition.
During the blaze, a mayday response was issued, but all members of the department were accounted for, according to officials.
There is no word on what caused the fire, and an investigation remains underway.