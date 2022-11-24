Palatine

2 Children Who Were Pulled From Suburban Palatine Pond Have Died: Officials

Authorities in Palatine said the two children were rescued after falling into a pond on Wednesday afternoon

Several fire trucks and ambulances surround a pond in Palatine after two children reportedly fell into the water. Apartment buildings surround the body of water
NBC 5/Sky 5

Two young children who were pulled from a Palatine pond after falling into the water Wednesday died hours later at the hospitals where they were taken for treatment, officials said.

A 4-year-old boy who was originally taken to Northwest Community Hospital, then transferred to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, was pronounced dead just before 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

A 6-year-old boy, who was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, was also pronounced dead just before 4 a.m. Thursday, according to Palatine police.

Authorities in Palatine said the two children were rescued after falling into a pond on Wednesday afternoon.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

According to police, officers and firefighters were called to a pond in the 800 block of West Panorama Drive at approximately 3:31 p.m. for a report of a group of children who had fallen into the water.

When they arrived, they were able to pull two males from the pond, and both were taken to area hospitals.

An investigation remains ongoing, police said.

This article tagged under:

Palatine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us