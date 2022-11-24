Two young children who were pulled from a Palatine pond after falling into the water Wednesday died hours later at the hospitals where they were taken for treatment, officials said.

A 4-year-old boy who was originally taken to Northwest Community Hospital, then transferred to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, was pronounced dead just before 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

A 6-year-old boy, who was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, was also pronounced dead just before 4 a.m. Thursday, according to Palatine police.

Authorities in Palatine said the two children were rescued after falling into a pond on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, officers and firefighters were called to a pond in the 800 block of West Panorama Drive at approximately 3:31 p.m. for a report of a group of children who had fallen into the water.

When they arrived, they were able to pull two males from the pond, and both were taken to area hospitals.

An investigation remains ongoing, police said.