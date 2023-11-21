2 children stabbed at suburban Lisle home, police say

Two young children were taken to area hospitals after they were stabbed at a Lisle home Friday.

According to authorities, police were called to the home in the 1900 block of Matson Lane by the owner of the residence.

That individual told police that a person in the home was armed with a knife, and that his two children were visibly bleeding.

Police arrived and found that the children, ages 1 and 4, had both been stabbed. They were taken to area hospitals, where their condition later stabilized, police said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

A woman in the home was taken into custody without incident.

No further information was immediately available, and Lisle police and the DuPage County State’s Attorney are investigating.