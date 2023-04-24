2 Children Remain Hospitalized After Incendiary Device Causes Englewood House Fire

Two young children are still hospitalized after a fire was deliberately set at an Englewood home, leaving family members pleading for those responsible to answer for their crime.

Officials say that the fire, which broke out just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 6100 block of South Carpenter Avenue, was deliberately set, and they believe that an incendiary device was thrown into the home.

“Who would have thrown a cocktail into a house,” community activist Raul Montes said. “My prayers are with them and their families.”

A 4-year-old and a 9-year-old were among those inside the home when the fire broke out. While a man and four children exited the home unharmed, the two young boys were rescued and taken to area hospitals, where they were both listed in critical condition due to smoke inhalation.

On Monday night, the aunt of the victims begged for those responsible to come forward.

“Just turn yourself in,” she said. “Just deal with the consequences. You felt like you was grown enough to burn our house down with our kids in there, feel grown enough to turn yourself in.”

Neighbors described the horror in seeing the home ablaze, saying they could see flames leaping from the side of the home.

The aunt of the children says that she still feels responsible for not being able to protect the kids, and is praying for their recovery as they remain in hospital beds.

“I felt hurt,” she said. “I felt like I wasn’t there to protect them.”

No suspects are in custody, and authorities are continuing to investigate.