2 children killed in fiery suburban Lake County crash identified

Authorities in suburban Lake County have released the identities of two children killed in a crash last week.

According to the Lake County Coroner’s Office, 16-year-old Antony Tiscareno and 11-year-old Alonso Tiscareno, both Wadsworth residents, were killed in a single-vehicle crash on Friday night.

Firefighters and police were called to the scene in the 1700 block of Grand Avenue in Lindenhurst on Friday night, and they arrived, they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames, with four individuals trapped inside.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but both Alonso and Antony Tiscareno were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other individuals in the vehicle were transported to area hospitals, police said.

Autopsy results indicate that both children died as a result of blunt force injuries suffered in the crash, which is still being investigated.