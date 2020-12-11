2 Children Killed, 4 People Hurt as Fire Blazes Through Ingleside Home

Two young children were killed and four adults suffered burn injuries after a two-story home caught fire in Ingleside late Thursday night, authorities said.

By the time firefighters arrived at the home just before 11 p.m. in the 35000 block of Hunt Road, the first and second floors and the home's roof were fully engulfed by flames, authorities said.

They arrived to find three people on the front lawn with burn injuries as the family told them two children and a woman were still inside, according to Deputy Fire Chief Ed Lescher with the Fox Lake Fire Protection District.

"When we got here the family members were all outside the house in the grass and they quickly told us the children were inside before we had to get them in the ambulance to get them to the hospital due to their significant burn and inhalation injuries that they had," Lescher said.

Firefighters managed to rescue the woman from inside the home, but flames made it difficult for them to get to the second floor, where the children were believed to be, Lescher said.

Two young girls, a 5-year-old and 8-year-old, were ultimately found dead inside and near a second floor bedroom, fire officials said.

Three of the adults were taken to Condell Hospital, one of them in critical condition, authorities said. The fourth was transported to Northwestern McHenry Hospital and airlifted to a second hospital in unknown condition, officials said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.