2 Children Found Safe After Car Stolen in South Shore

The vehicle was later recovered, police said

A 4-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl who were inside a car when it was stolen Saturday evening in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood have been found safe, authorities said.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Yates, a 40-year-old woman exited her Chevy Malibu, leaving the two children inside. An unknown suspect then got in the vehicle and drove away, with the kids still inside, according to Chicago police.

The vehicle was later recovered in the 7500 block of South Merrill.

The two children were reunited with family members, officials stated.

Police haven't said if anyone was arrested.

