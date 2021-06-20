2 Children Die in Weekend Drownings on Lake Michigan, 2 Teens in Critical Condition

Two children died in drownings this weekend on Lake Michigan, and two teens were receiving treatment at hospitals Sunday evening following separate near-drowning incidents, according to authorities.

In the first incident of the weekend, a 10-year-old girl drowned Saturday evening off of Zoo Beach in Racine County, Wisconsin, law enforcement said. The girl was located in the water by first responders at 6:54 p.m., approximately 25 minutes after the first 911 call was made.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

She was taken to an area hospital and died from her injuries, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

Approximately six minutes after the first drowning call, 911 dispatchers in Racine County received information about a possible drowning near North Beach. The county sheriff's boat patrol located a 17-year-old boy approximately 200 yards off the shore, police said. He was listed in critical condition as of Saturday evening.

In Michigan City, Indiana, a girl drowned Saturday night while swimming with relatives at Washington Park Beach. The girl was with two family members in the lake when a wave struck them, pulling all three deeper into the water, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.

The girl's body was recovered by divers at 9:52 p.m., approximately 40 minutes after emergency personnel were first dispatched, authorities said. She was taken to Franciscan Hospital in Michigan City and pronounced deceased.

In a separate incident, a 14-year-old girl was initially said to be unresponsive when rescuers pulled her from Lake Michigan Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 1 p.m., first responders were dispatched to Washington Park Beach after receiving reports of "several people actively struggling in the water," the Indiana DNR said.

In the following few minutes, emergency responders assisted in rescuing several juveniles from the water, however the girl still hadn't been found. After approximately 10 minutes, a jet-ski operator spotted the teen under the surface and alerted first responders.

The girl was transported by ambulance to Franciscan Hospital in Michigan City where she was stabilized. A medical helicopter later transferred her to Memorial Hospital in South Bend.

The girl remains in critical condition, authorities said.

According to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, a non-profit that tracks drownings, 13 drownings have been reported on Lake Michigan in 2021. A total of 30 have occurred across all Great Lakes this year.