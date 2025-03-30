Carpentersville

2 children dead, 2 others injured in Carpentersville house fire

The blaze, which broke out with six occupants inside Sunday morning in the 1700 block of Kingston Circle, was battled by several fire departments in the surrounding area

By NBC Chicago Staff

Two children were killed and two other people were injured in a large house fire in northwest suburban Carpentersville, according to officials.

The blaze, which broke out with six occupants inside Sunday morning in the 1700 block of Kingston Circle, was battled by several fire departments in the surrounding area.

Two children of an unknown age were pronounced dead at the scene, while two other individuals, also of an unknown age, were transported to a local hospital, according to officials.

