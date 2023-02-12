2 Children, 1 Adult Seriously Injured in I-57 Crash on Chicago's Far South Side

Two children and an adult were seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 57 Sunday morning, according to fire officials.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the crash involved two vehicles and occurred at approximately 11:43 a.m. near the outbound Bishop Ford Expressway exit on the inbound side of I-57.

Officials say that three individuals, two children and one adult, were transported to area hospitals in “serious-to-critical” condition as a result of the crash.

No further details on the circumstances of the crash were immediately available, and the roadway has been cleared at this time.