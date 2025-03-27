2 Chicago suburbs rank on Redfin's 2025 ‘hottest neighborhoods' report

Some of the "hottest neighborhoods" for 2025 are in the Midwest, a new Redfin report said, with two Chicago suburbs earning high spots on the ranking.

The report came after the real estate website analyzed and ranked U.S. zip codes in the 150 most populous metro areas by year-over-year growth in listing views on the site. The report also took into account Redfin's "compete score," which measures how difficult it is to win a home, editors said.

From there, the report ranked the 10 "hottest neighborhoods" for 2025, five of which were in the Midwest.

“Midwest cities have risen in popularity because they’re more affordable than cities in other parts of the country, but many buyers are now widening their search to the suburbs after being priced out of popular urban areas,” Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather said in the report. “These neighborhoods are generally a 15-20 minute drive to the downtown of a metro—a reasonable commute for workers—and have easy access to shopping, sought-after schools and recreational pursuits.”

While Brookyln's Prospect Heights neighborhood ranked No. 1 on the report, Jenison, near the Grand Rapids in Michigan, came in at No. 2. Suburban Chicago came in at No. 3, with the rural neighborhood of Campton Hills and nearby St. Charles area tying for the No. 3 spot.

According to report, the median sale price for the area in those parts were $615,000, with 36% of homes selling for above the list price.

“It feels like almost every home that hits the market in Campton Hills and St. Charles has multiple offers,” local Redfin agent Cynthia Stolfe said. “Illinois is so flat, but there are some nice rolling hills here. I tell people it’s like living in a vacation town. In summer you can go boating, or water skiing or kayaking and there are parks and trails all along the river.”

Another Midwestern spot that appeared high on the list was Franklin, an up-and-coming neighborhood in the Milwaukee metro area, the report said.

“Franklin is not fully developed yet, so new construction is attracting buyers to the area," Redfin agent Ben Ambroch said in the report. "Many people are purchasing new builds because they can’t find a home for the right price closer to central Milwaukee. One of the defining characteristics of homes in Franklin is really big lots—a perk for buyers who are tired of living on top of their neighbors.”

The full list of Redfin's "hottest neighborhoods" for 2025 can be found below.

Prospect Heights and Clinton Hill, NY Jenison, MI Campton Hills and St. Charles, IL Fairpoint, NY Polk Gulch and Russian Hill, CA Great Kills, NY Franklin, WI Prairie Village and Mission Hills, KS Lakeville, MN Bowie, MD

The full report can be found here.