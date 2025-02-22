2 Chicago suburbs named among America's richest retirement towns in recent ranking

A recent ranking from personal finance website GOBankingRates listed the richest retirement towns in the United States, with two Chicago suburbs finding their way into the list's top 10.

The ranking analyzed cities with populations of at least 15,000 with senior populations of 25% or higher. Each city's median income and livability index were also taken into account.

Ranking just behind the affluent Silicon Valley community of Saratoga, California in the top spot was Lake Forest, Illinois, which came in as the list's runner-up.

With a median household income of over $228,000 and over a quarter of the population over the age of 65, the North Shore community stood out even amongst its coastal counterparts in the rankings.

Also falling in the top 10 was nearby Northbrook, which ranked at No. 7 on the list. While having a higher livability index than Lake Forest, the median household income is quite a bit lower at $155,321, according to the ranking.

The two North Shore suburbs weren't the only Illinois representatives in the 50-city ranking, with one other Chicago suburb and one downstate location making the cut.

Westchester, a western suburb near the border of Cook and DuPage counties which was ranked at No. 40, boasts a livability index of 79 with a median income of over $103,500. Additionally, 27.5% of the village's population are seniors.

Closing out the list at No. 50 was Godfrey, Illinois, located in downstate Madison County outside of St. Louis, Missouri.

The St. Louis suburb holds a median household income of over $92,700 with 25.8% of its population 65 or older.

The top 10 locations on the list can be found below:

Saratoga, California Lake Forest, Illinois Rancho Palos Verdes, California Bainbridge Island, Washington East Honolulu, Hawaii Melville, New York Northbrook, Illinois Naples, Florida Laguna Beach, California Paramus, New Jersey

More information on the list can be found here.