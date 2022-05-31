2 Chicago Restaurants Named Among Top 25 Nationwide, New Yelp List Shows

Two Chicago restaurants and several Midwest eateries have been named to Yelp's Top Restaurants of 2022 list released Tuesday.

Oriole, located in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood, ranked No. 4 among 100 restaurants in the latest list - making it the top spot from the Midwest.

The Michelin-starred restaurant features signature dishes like the capellini with shaved truffles, Japanese A5 Wagyu beef with grilled lettuce and Alaskan king crab with edible flowers.

Chicago's 016 Restaurant and Sandwich Shop ranked next among Midwest joints in the list, coming in at No. 25.

According to Yelp, 016 is the area code for Leskovac, Serbic, which is home to the largest grilled-meats festival in the world and the inspiration for the Ravenswood hot spot.

Here's where other Midwest restaurants ranked:

No. 41: The Sleepy Rooster in Chagrin Falls, Ohio

No 45: The Refectory Restaurant in Columbus, Ohio

No 52: FoxGardin Kitchen & Ale in Fortville, Indiana

No. 59: Bistro Bella Vita in Grand Rapids, Michigan

No 62: Grey Ghost Detroit in Detroit, Michigan

No 67: Fireside Pizza in Cincinnati, Ohio

No 74: The Alcove Restaurant & Lounge in Mount Vernon, Ohio

No. 81: Christos Greek Restaurant in Minneapolis, Minnesota

No 92: JT’s Pizza & Spirits in Grand Rapids, Michigan

No 100: Naviya’s Thai Brasserie in Minneapolis, Minnesota

For the full list, click here.

To create the list, Yelp said it reached out to "Yelpers" for their favorite dining locations, then ranked based on total number of submissions, ratings, reviews and geographic representation, among other factors.