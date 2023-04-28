2 Chicago Restaurants Earn Spots on Yelp's ‘Most Interesting' Reviews List

Online restaurant reviews may not tell the full story of a meal or experience. But they can be helpful -- and they can certainly make a customer curious.

That's where Yelp's list of "Most interesting" reviews comes in.

Earlier this week, the review site reveled a collection of its "most interesting reviews," featuring some of the platform's most "hilarious, heartwarming, dramatic and useful reviews across the site.

According to Yelp, its these reviews -- that "spotlight the creative ways people use Yelp to better connect with the local businesses that make our communities feel closer."

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

And within the curated collection of only 10 reviews -- which span eateries from Brooklyn, to Providence, to Los Angeles and Philadelphia -- two of them are from spots in Chicago.

One of the "interesting" Yelp reviews focuses a Yelper's experience at Kuma's Corner in the West Loop.

"I don't like American food and I'm not a fan of heavy metal," the review begins, "but the burgers in this place are so good you'd take your hearing aides out just to eat there and enjoy their perfect burgers while they are still warm."

"My goodness," it continues, "I think I will even start listening to heavy metal after eating at this place and being forced to listen to it. I had a great time, I loved this place. If you are not a burger person these burgers are good enough to turn you out."

The restaurant manager responded, calling it "The best review ever."

The second Chicago appearance on the list comes from a reviewer who ate at Pat's Pizzeria, located at 628 S. Clark St.

In this instance, the review is a three-verse song written to the tune of Miley Cyrus' 2009 hit "Party in the USA."

"So we throw our hands up, didn't wait long, hungry tummy is at bay," the chorus reads. "I'm noddin' my head like, yeah...

Lickin' my lips like yeah."

See Yelp's full collection of "Most Interesting" reviews collection here.