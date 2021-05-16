Chicago Police

2 Chicago Police Officers Shot on West Side, Officials Say

Two Chicago police officers were shot Sunday morning in the city's Lawndale neighborhood, according to authorities.

Police said the shooting happened in the 1500 block of South Lawndale at approximately 7:11 a.m. The officers approached an individual in a vacant lot who began shooting at the two, according to Chicago Police Supt. David Brown.

One officer was shot in the hand and the other was shot in the leg and shoulder, Brown said. The officers were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and remain in stable condition.

One other person was shot in the incident and transported to an area hospital in a stable condition, police said.

