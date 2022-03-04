Chicago Police

2 Chicago Police Officers Shot After Being ‘Ambushed,' Suspect Caught: CPD Supt.

Two Chicago police officers have been wounded in a shooting early Friday on the city's West Side and the suspected gunman was captured nearby, authorities said.

The officers were shot in the department’s 11th District and were taken to a hospital, Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern said on Twitter. Their injuries were described by police as non-life-threatening.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown told reporters that the officers “were ambushed” by the gunman, who fled following the shooting but was quickly caught by other officers nearby.

One officer was shot in the leg and the other had a graze wound to the head, and both were recovering, Brown said.

The officers didn't fire any shots, Brown said, and a weapon believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered.

The investigation into the shooting was in the early stages, Brown said, and more information would be released later.

