2 Chicago Police Officers Injured in Crash While Responding to Call in Marquette Park

Two Chicago police officers were injured Friday afternoon when they struck a tree while responding to a call in the city's Marquette Park community, according to authorities.

At around 2:40 p.m., the officers were responding to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 7200 block of South Fairfield when they attempted to avoid striking a different vehicle, lost control of their squad car and struck a tree, police stated.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown tweeted Friday evening that he visited the hospital where both officers were taken. The officers sustained multiple broken bones, but "will thankfully be okay," Brown said.

I just visited the hospital where two @ChicagoCAPS08 officers were taken after their vehicle crashed into a tree earlier this afternoon while they were on their way to a call of a stolen vehicle. They both have multiple broken bones, but will thankfully be okay. — Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown (@ChiefDavidBrown) February 25, 2023