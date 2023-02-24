Crime and Courts

2 Chicago Police Officers Injured in Crash While Responding to Call in Marquette Park

By Matt Stefanski

Two Chicago police officers were injured Friday afternoon when they struck a tree while responding to a call in the city's Marquette Park community, according to authorities.

At around 2:40 p.m., the officers were responding to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 7200 block of South Fairfield when they attempted to avoid striking a different vehicle, lost control of their squad car and struck a tree, police stated.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown tweeted Friday evening that he visited the hospital where both officers were taken. The officers sustained multiple broken bones, but "will thankfully be okay," Brown said.

