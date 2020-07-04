2 Chicago Police Officers Injured in Crash in Humboldt Park

Two Chicago police officers were injured in a crash early Saturday morning in Humboldt Park on the West Side, Chicago police said.

The officers were driving west through an intersection at the 4000 block of W. Chicago Ave. at around 2:45 a.m. when they swerved to avoid another vehicle, according to police.

The officers lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a pole, police said.

Both officers were transported to Stroger Hospital for medical attention and their conditions are unknown at this time, police said.