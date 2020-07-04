Chicago Police

2 Chicago Police Officers Injured in Crash in Humboldt Park

The officers swerved to avoid another vehicle when they lost control and hit a pole, police said.

By Molly Walsh

Two Chicago police officers were injured when their squad car crashed into a pole Saturday.

Two Chicago police officers were injured in a crash early Saturday morning in Humboldt Park on the West Side, Chicago police said.

The officers were driving west through an intersection at the 4000 block of W. Chicago Ave. at around 2:45 a.m. when they swerved to avoid another vehicle, according to police.

The officers lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a pole, police said.

Both officers were transported to Stroger Hospital for medical attention and their conditions are unknown at this time, police said.

