South Chicago

2 Chicago Police Officers Critically Hurt in Rollover Crash

The officers' vehicle was rear-ended by another car, police said

Chicago Sun-Times

Two Chicago police officer were critically injured when their squad car rolled over in a crash Monday in South Chicago.

The squad car was at a stop light about 12:30 a.m. near 85th Street and Yates Boulevard when it was rear-ended by another vehicle, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Both officers inside were taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, fire officials said.

The car could be seen rolled onto its side in the intersection as authorities investigated.

Chicago police did not immediately provide details about the crash.

