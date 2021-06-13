2 Chicago Police Officers, Another Driver Hurt in South Austin Crash

Two Chicago police officers and another driver were taken to area hospitals after a multi-vehicle crash in the city’s South Austin neighborhood Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the two officers were responding to a call of a person with a gun at approximately 3:24 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Madison when they were struck by another vehicle.

The two officers were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Mount Sinai, where their condition is unknown at this time.

No other information on the crash is available, and police are continuing to investigate.