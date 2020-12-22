2 Chicago Parties Shut Down by City, Including One Charging $100 Entry Fee

Chicago officials shut down two parties on the city's Near North Side over the weekend with dozens of people in attendance, including one that involved a $100 entry fee.

The city's Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection said two illegal parties with over 50 guests were shut down Sunday morning.

The first was located at 409 W. Huron St. and involved roughly 66 people in a fourth floor commercial space, authorities said.

"The establishment was charged $100 at the door and serving alcohol, with a DJ providing entertainment," BACP said in a statement.

Officials said those in attendance were not social distancing and were not wearing face coverings. The establishment was cited for violating the city's COVID-19 restrictions and for "unlicensed activity." The location was also ordered to close by the Department of Buildings "for hazardous and dangerous conditions."

Authorities also said 83 people were discovered in an "illegal, unlicensed event in a residential apartment" at 107 W. Hubbard St. Again, no face coverings were worn and no social distancing was witnessed. Guests were also charged an entrance fee and a DJ was playing, officials said.

The person leasing the apartment was cited for violating restrictions and unlicensed activity and was also cited by the Department of Buildings "for hazardous and dangerous conditions," according to BACP.

Six other businesses were cited since Friday for allowing indoor dining or drinking. They include Wood on Halsted Street, Firewater Saloon on Oliphant Street, Ted's Cocktail Lounge on Madison Avenue, New China Buffet on Madison Avenue, Labriola Cafe on Michigan Avenue and Creative Kids Zone on Easy 71st Street.

So far, citations have been issued to 370 businesses for violating coronavirus restrictions.