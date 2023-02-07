2 Chicago Hotels Land on US News & World Report's '50 Best Hotels' List for 2023

Can't take a vacation? With two Chicago hotels newly deemed some of the top hotels in the nation, you might want to consider a staycation instead.

In a list that spans an Inn in Ojai, an adults-only luxury hotel in Vermont, a resort in Hawaii and a mansion in South Carolina, U.S. News & World Report has released its list of "The 50 Best Hotels in the USA" 2023. The list, editors say, was compiled using a variety of factors, including hotel star rankings, industry accolades, guest sentiment and more.

Overall, more than 6,000 hotels were evaluated, the report says.

In Chicago, two hotels earn spots on the high on the list -- with one of them making it into the top 10.

The Peninsula Chicago, located just off Michigan Ave. at 108 E. Superior, ranked at No. 11 thanks to what the report describes as "unparalleled service." Along with a two-story spa, an indoor pool and a rooftop lounge, rooms at the Peninsula are outfitted with technology that allows "guests to customize the lighting and temperature," the hotel's entry says.

The Langham, located at 330 N. Wabash Ave. along the Chicago river, earned the No. 8 spot.

"The Langham Chicago impresses visitors with is elegant guest rooms and suites where floor-to-ceiling windows reveal breathtaking views of the city," the report says. "Each room features a marble bathroom with a rain shower, plus a work desk and a cellarette with a stocked bar."

According to the report, the hotel earned high markings for the property's location and special offerings, including an on-site movie theater, indoor pool, afternoon tea and more. "While a stay at The Langham puts you within steps of Chicago's major attractions, you may never want to leave this stylish sanctuary," it says.

Here's which hotels rounded out the list's top 10:

Aqcualina Resort & Residences on the Beach -- Miami, FL The Canyon Suites at the Phoenician, a Luxury Collection Resort -- Scottsdale, AZ Pendry West Hollywood -- West Hollywood, CA The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort -- Kiawah Island, SC The Inn & Club at Harbour Town -- The Sea Pines Resort -- Hilton Head, SC Four Seasons Resort Hualalai -- Kailua-Kona, HI The Langham -- Chicago, IL The Mark -- New York City, NY The Peninsula Beverly Hills -- Beverly Hills, CA Four Seasons Hotel Washington, D.C. -- Washington, D.C.

