2 Chicago Flights to Puerto Rico Were Cancelled as Hurricane Fiona Hurls Toward Area

As a hurricane threatens torrential rains and mudslides across Puerto Rico, United Airlines scrapped two outgoing flights from Chicago to San Juan on Sunday.

The flights were set to depart from O'Hare International Airport and arrive at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport.

The first flight was scheduled to take off at 10:54 a.m. and the other flight had plans to leave at 6:23 p.m.

Hurricane Fiona is moving toward the west-northwest near eight mph, and it is forecasted that the center of the storm will approach Puerto Rico on Sunday morning and move near or over Puerto Rico on Sunday evening.

Fiona will then move near the northern coast of the Dominican Republic Sunday night and Monday, and near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday.

The hurricane is expected to bring 12 to 16 inches of rain, particularly across eastern and southern Puerto Rico, with a local maximum of 25 inches.