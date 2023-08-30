chicago news

2 Chicago firefighters escape after armed man locked them inside home

Chicago officers responded to the scene, made entry into the home and the two firefighters were able to flee, police said

Two Chicago firefighters escaped a harrowing scene after police say they were locked inside of a home in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood by an armed man.

Police said the incident happened around 12:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 7700 block of South Marshfield Avenue.

There, the two firefighters, both about 50 years old, were locked inside the home by man with a knife.

Chicago officers responded to the scene, made entry into the home and the two firefighters were able to flee, police said.

The man who locked the firefighters in was taken into custody and authorities said charges are pending.

