Two Chicago firefighters escaped a harrowing scene after police say they were locked inside of a home in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood by an armed man.

Police said the incident happened around 12:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 7700 block of South Marshfield Avenue.

There, the two firefighters, both about 50 years old, were locked inside the home by man with a knife.

Chicago officers responded to the scene, made entry into the home and the two firefighters were able to flee, police said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The man who locked the firefighters in was taken into custody and authorities said charges are pending.