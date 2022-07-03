2 Chicago Cops Hurt in Separate Incidents After Thrown Objects Shatter Patrol Car Windows

Two Chicago police officers were injured after thrown objects shattered windows of their patrol vehicles in separate incidents on Sunday morning.

According to police, the first incident occurred in the 4000 block of North Milwaukee Avenue at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Authorities say that an officer was driving a marked vehicle when an object hit the SUV’s windshield, causing it to shatter.

Police say that the officer then stopped the vehicle, and several unidentified individuals approached it, with one person kicking the headlight of the vehicle.

The officer called for more patrol units to arrive and drove away from the scene. He was treated for minor injuries and released.

Approximately 30 minutes later in the 4300 block of South Pulaski Road, an officer was responding to a call when someone from a crowd threw an object at her vehicle, shattering the driver’s side window.

Police say that the officer suffered lacerations on her head, neck and body. She was taken to an area hospital and released following the incident.

No suspects are in custody in either incident.