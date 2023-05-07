2 Chicago Bars Ranked Among North America's Best

Chicago has a well-earned reputation as a city of tremendous bars, and that status is being recognized in a new ranking of the best bars in North America.

That ranking features bars from the entire continent, and two Chicago establishments were worthy of inclusion in the eyes of “North America’s 50 Best Bars.”

Kumiko, which ranks at No. 8 on the list, is described as a “Japanese Dining Bar.” Kumiko is located in the West Loop and features a wide variety of cocktail and beer options, and is open to both walk-ins and reservations.

Milk Room is also on the list, ranking at No. 38. The bar was once a speakeasy according to his website, and features a special cocktail menu that relies heavily on vintage spirits, including a large selection of whiskey.

Reservations are required at the bar, which is located on the second floor of the Chicago Athletic Association.

Four of the top seven bars, including No. 1 Double Chicken Please, are in New York. Handshake Speakeasy in Mexico City ranks No. 2, followed by New York’s Katana Kitten, Mexico City’s Licoreria Limantour and New Orleans’ Jewel of the South in the top-five.

North America’s 50 Best Bars is the group, launched in 2022. The annual ranking is compiled based on the votes of a group of 260 bar industry experts from the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.

The ranking was released during an awards ceremony last week.