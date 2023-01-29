2 Chicago-Area Women Killed in Shooting Near Beverly Hills

Two women who resided in the Chicago area were among the three people fatally shot at a home near Beverly Hills, California, according to authorities.

At around 2 a.m. Saturday, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a residence in the city's Beverly Crest neighborhood where they found a total of seven people who had been shot. Three women died in the shooting, and four other individuals were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, police said.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner identified two of the victims as Iyana Hutton, 33, of Chicago, and Nenah Davis, 29, from Bolingbrook. The third victim was identified as Destiny Sims, 26, of Arizona.

Police said a gathering took place at the home, which was said to be a "short-term rental," but haven't released additional details on what led to shots being fired. In the hours following the shooting, detectives were in the process of interviewing witnesses to obtain information about possible suspects.